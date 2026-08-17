Real Madrid did it: a statistic saves Barcelona from the Julian Alvarez nightmare

The out-and-out striker position looks like the headache troubling Barcelona's supporters right now. But a surprising statistic has given the Blaugrana a breath of life, confirming that European glory is no longer the exclusive preserve of traditional number "9s".

The Catalan club is racing against time just one week before the season kicks off against Elche at the Martinez Valero stadium. An unprecedented attacking void hangs over the squad after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and the return of Marcus Rashford to Manchester at the end of his loan spell.

Two deals on the horizon and a dream called Alvarez

On the reinforcements front, Barcelona are putting the finishing touches to two heavyweight signings who will be presented on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy in front of the Camp Nou crowd (8:00 pm).

Both concern familiar names. Rodri Hernandez returns to his old home from Manchester City in a deal worth 60 million euros plus 10 million in variables, on a four-year contract. Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo arrives in Barcelona on Monday after terminating his contract with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. The pair are expected to be available for the Gamper match, although Cancelo's participation is unlikely.

The biggest challenge troubling coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco remains the striker. The duo have made Argentine Julian Alvarez, nicknamed "the Spider", their first and last target to lead the team's attack, with only 15 days left before the transfer market closes.

Alemany's statistic: Paris and Madrid did it

Amid this concern, analyst Bruno Alemany presented a statistic that inspires optimism within the walls of Camp Nou on the programme "El Sanedrin" via "Carrusel Deportivo".

Alemany said: "Yes, Barcelona is required to sign a striker, but we should remember that the last three Champions League winners were crowned with the title without an out-and-out striker."

He explained: "I agree they need a number 9, but Paris Saint-Germain won the last two editions with Dembele as a false nine, and Real Madrid itself won the title after Benzema's departure, with Joselu on the bench, but with Bellingham as a midfielder playing the role of the false nine."

Is Flick looking for the solution from the reserves?

While Deco awaits a resolution on the Alvarez deal, young striker Hamza continues to knock hard on Flick's door. The reserve team star has scored three goals in pre-season, a brace against Birmingham and one in the big 5-2 win over Basel last weekend.