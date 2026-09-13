Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois are heading towards a new chapter. The two parties have come close to agreeing an extension to the Belgian goalkeeper's contract, a move that reflects the huge confidence in his abilities at the Santiago Bernabéu.

One step now separates Real Madrid from a deal with Courtois on a fresh contract running until 30 June 2028. That would allow the Belgian to keep defending the Royal club's goal for years to come, amid a growing conviction within the club that he remains the best option between the posts.

Los Blancos' hierarchy know goalkeeping has become one of the positions demanding long-term stability. That is why they have already moved to secure Courtois's future, rather than waiting until the end of the season as has been the custom in recent years with highly experienced players.

"AS" revealed last July that talks had opened between Real Madrid and the Belgian. Negotiations have since progressed, leaving both sides on the brink of a final agreement.

This early move betrays a clear belief inside the club that Courtois can still deliver at the highest level. His continuation is no longer tied only to what he offers over the coming months. It has become part of a broader vision for stability in the goalkeeping position.

Real Madrid's confidence rests on more than his name or history. It rests on what he keeps delivering on the pitch. The Belgian international has proven time and again that he can make the difference when the team needs him, and one of the most striking examples came against Inter Milan, where he made seven saves and confirmed once more his knack for rescuing Real Madrid in the hardest moments.

At Valdebebas, officials read these performances as proof that Courtois has lost none of his shine. He remains one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, which pushes any idea of an immediate replacement firmly off the table.

Assessing the goalkeepers available elsewhere has given the club no reason to shift its stance either. As long as Courtois holds his current level, he offers the coaching staff and management a great deal of reassurance.

A production line for the future: the deputy who causes no crises

Courtois is not the only name in Real Madrid's calculations. The club keeps monitoring the talents rising through the youth academy, which over recent years has become one of the Royal club's most important sources of talent.

Officials believe the academy holds a group of players capable of reaching the first team in the future, something that has shown up clearly in more than one position lately.

Among the promising names are Mestre, Arroyo, Ketglas, Álvaro, Ilya Voloshi and Gil Pons. But the greatest focus in goal falls on Javi Navarro, the goalkeeper of Spain's under-19 national team.

Navarro is regarded as one of the most exciting rising Spanish goalkeepers. He caught the eye strongly during his recent Youth League campaign, earning plenty of appreciation inside the club.

Fran González, meanwhile, is far from absent from these calculations, especially given the important role he is expected to play during his spell with Sevilla. The coming period will be a key chance to assess his development and his ability to edge closer, in time, to guarding the Royal club's goal.

While Courtois holds down the main goalkeeper's spot, Andriy Lunin remains one of the important pieces of Real Madrid's setup. The Ukrainian is the model professional, present when the team needs him and causing no crises inside the dressing room or off the pitch, whether he gets a chance to play or finds himself behind Courtois in the pecking order.

Lunin has filled this role under the various coaches who have come and gone at Real Madrid in recent years. That has always reassured the coaching staff that they have a deputy ready to shoulder responsibility when called upon.

The equation hands Real Madrid the luxury of stability in goal: Courtois as first choice, Lunin as a reliable deputy, and rising talents who could shape the team's future in the role.

Courtois wants to stay at Real Madrid

At Valdebebas, officials believe Courtois has done enough to deserve a new contract. There is no need to wait until the end of the season to learn whether he can keep going at the same level.

The club feels the Belgian has passed the test with flying colours. He has plenty of time left to keep playing at the highest level, especially given his clear desire to stay at Real Madrid for as long as possible.

That desire strengthens the club's hand in negotiations. Courtois does not look ready to leave the Royal club chasing bigger financial offers, despite the arrival of bids from clubs in markets far better placed to hand out enormous salaries.

His choice to stay says plenty about the relationship between the two parties. The Belgian has become one of the team's most important figures over the past few years.

The reassurance around Courtois runs beyond the boardroom. He also enjoys the confidence of José Mourinho, who has publicly voiced his support and his reliance on him.

The Portuguese coach believes a goalkeeper of Courtois's calibre is a great strength for Real Madrid, especially in the big matches that demand someone who can cope with pressure and make the difference when the team is truly tested.

Fans feel reassured too. They have a world-class goalkeeper in their ranks, and Courtois was among the candidates for last season's best goalkeeper award alongside prominent names such as Unai Simón, Raya, Juan García, Bono, Kobel, Dibu Martínez, Mendy, Safonov and Vozinha.

Kobel: a name under observation

One name that has caught Real Madrid's interest is Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, after the player was offered to the Royal club.

Scouts are tracking the Swiss closely. So far, though, the club's interest has not gone beyond monitoring and assessment, especially as Dortmund count among Real Madrid's friendly clubs, and there is currently no clear sign of an official move to sign him.

Kobel's rise into the world's best goalkeepers still fuels the talk in Germany that a switch to a big club could come in the future, with his stock climbing and the praise for his level growing.

For now, Real Madrid do not appear to view Kobel as a direct replacement for Courtois. They continue to track him within a wider list of goalkeepers who could draw the club's interest down the line.