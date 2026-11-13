Real Madrid challenges Morocco with a fiery message regarding the 2030 World Cup final

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The competition to host the 2030 World Cup final is no longer merely a race between stadiums and sporting facilities. It has turned into a battle of influence and direct messaging between the three parties organising the tournament: Spain, Portugal and Morocco. At the heart of this struggle, Real Madrid has decided to raise its voice before FIFA, with a message carrying plenty of confidence and defiance: "You can build a golden stadium, but what matters most is knowing how to manage events, and we are the best at that."

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the message came during a visit by a FIFA delegation to the Santiago Bernabeu, part of a tour to assess the cities and stadiums bidding to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host. The final decision on how matches are shared out, and where the final goes, won't be settled before 2027. Real Madrid wanted to lay their cards on the table early, stressing that owning the stadium alone isn't enough and that organisational experience is the decisive factor.

Those words from the club's representatives were more than a showcase of the Bernabeu's enormous capabilities. They carried a clear message about Madrid's right to host the tournament's biggest match. One official, with nearly two decades of experience staging matches and events inside the stadium, insisted superiority isn't measured by the beauty of the facilities alone, but by the ability to run major events efficiently and smoothly.

Addressing the FIFA delegation, the official said: "You can build a golden stadium, but you have to know how to manage events. You need a team that makes everything run smoothly, and we are the best." The remark summed up Real Madrid's position, built on a long record of staging major matches and global events, the most recent being an American football league game hosted at the ground last week.

FIFA's envoys left the Spanish capital in no doubt about the confidence driving Real Madrid's bid to stage the final. The club believe their organisational experience, combined with the Bernabeu's exceptional capabilities after its redevelopment, gives them a clear edge over rivals. Florentino Perez had already conveyed that view to Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, in earlier meetings.

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The Spanish federation holds on to the final

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Real Madrid weren't the only party to seize on the delegation's visit. The Spanish Football Federation moved too, led by president Rafael Louzan, who was eager to deliver his country's message on how the tournament's matches are divided up, with particular focus on the final scheduled for 21 July 2030.

Over a dinner with FIFA officials, Louzan set out the federation's position plainly. Holding the final on Spanish soil, he confirmed, is the option his country is clinging to. He was equally firm in defending Spain's claim, arguing that staging the closing match should be a natural extension of its role in organising the tournament, not least because it will host the most games.

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Fierce as the contest is, nobody went as far as hinting at a Spanish withdrawal, according to "Marca". That scenario doesn't appear to be seriously on the table among those handling the file. The political and sporting messages have sharpened, though, with the Spanish aware that Morocco is a genuine rival for the final and not merely a co-host.

Sanchez enters the line of battle

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Politically, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has waded into the row, defending the joint bid and insisting Spain will keep the largest share of 2030 World Cup matches. Sanchez recalled Spain's crowning as world champions in the United States, describing the sight of his country receiving the trophy from American President Donald Trump as "a genuine political ecstasy".

The tournament, Sanchez explained, was originally a Spain and Portugal idea before Morocco joined. Europe had been waiting to host it, he said, and Morocco's addition came as part of strengthening cooperation between the three countries. He stressed that his country will host the most matches, an attempt to reassure Spanish fans amid growing fears the final could move to Moroccan soil.

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Nor did the Prime Minister hide his ambition to see Spain crowned champions on home turf in 2030, invoking previous triumphs before signing off: "We won in South Africa, and we won in New York, and now it is our turn to win in Spain in 2030, isn't it?". Between Real Madrid's messages, the federation's manoeuvring and Sanchez's words, Madrid has already begun its fight for the final. The last word, though, stays with FIFA.