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The competition to host the 2030 World Cup final is no longer merely a race between stadiums and sporting facilities. It has turned into a battle of influence and direct messages between the three parties organising the tournament: Spain, Portugal and Morocco. At the heart of this struggle, Real Madrid have decided to raise their voice before FIFA, with a message carrying a great deal of confidence and challenge: "You can build a golden stadium, but the most important thing is to know how to manage events, and we are the best."

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According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the message landed during a FIFA delegation's visit to the Santiago Bernabéu, part of a tour to assess the cities and stadiums shortlisted to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host. The final call on where the matches go, and where the final is played, won't come before 2027. Yet Real Madrid wanted to lay their cards on the table early, insisting that owning the stadium alone isn't enough and that organisational experience is the decisive factor.

Representatives of the Royal club did more than parade the Bernabéu's vast capabilities. They delivered a clear message about Madrid's right to host the tournament's biggest match. One official, with roughly two decades of experience organising matches and events inside the stadium, stressed that superiority isn't measured by the beauty of the facilities alone, but by the ability to run major events efficiently and smoothly.

Speaking before the FIFA delegation, the official said: "You can build a golden stadium, but you have to know how to manage the events. You need a team that makes everything run smoothly, and we are the best." Those words summed up Real Madrid's position, built on a long record of hosting major matches and global events, the most recent being an American football league game last week.

FIFA's envoys left the Spanish capital in no doubt about the confidence driving Real Madrid's bid for the final. The club believe their organisational experience, combined with the Bernabéu's exceptional capabilities after its redevelopment, hands them a clear edge over their rivals. Florentino Pérez had already put that view to FIFA president Gianni Infantino in earlier meetings.

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The Spanish federation clings to the final

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Real Madrid weren't the only party to seize on the delegation's visit. The Spanish Football Federation moved directly too, led by president Rafael Louzán, who was keen to deliver his country's message on how the tournament's matches should be shared out, with particular focus on the final scheduled for 21 July 2030.

Over a dinner with FIFA officials, Louzán set out the federation's position in plain terms: Spain wants the final on home soil, and won't let go of it. He looked resolute in defending that claim, arguing that hosting the showpiece should be a natural extension of Spain's role in staging the tournament, especially as it will host the most matches.

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Fierce though the competition is, nobody has gone so far as to hint at a Spanish withdrawal, according to "Marca", and that scenario doesn't appear to be seriously on the table among those running the bid. The political and sporting messages have sharpened, though, amid the Spaniards' realisation that Morocco is a genuine rival for the final, not merely a partner in the organisation.

Sánchez enters the fray

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Politics entered the debate through prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who defended the joint bid and insisted Spain will keep the largest share of 2030 World Cup matches. He recalled the Spanish national team's coronation as world champions in the United States, describing the scene of his country receiving the cup from American president Donald Trump as "a genuine political euphoria".

Sánchez explained that the idea of hosting the tournament began with Spain and Portugal, before Morocco joined, pointing out that Europe had been waiting to host and that Morocco's addition came as part of strengthening cooperation between the three countries. He stressed that Spain would host the most matches, an attempt to reassure a public growing fearful that the final could move to Moroccan soil.

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The prime minister made no secret of his ambition to see the national team crowned champions on home soil in 2030. He recalled previous triumphs before concluding: "We won in South Africa, and we won in New York, and now it is our turn to win in Spain in 2030, isn't it?" Between Real Madrid's messages, the federation's moves and Sánchez's statements, Madrid has already opened its battle for the final. The final word, though, rests with FIFA.