Real Madrid have issued an official statement mourning Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi, captain of the American side Inter Miami, who passed away today, Saturday.

Los Merengues said in a statement published on their official website: "Real Madrid, its president and its board of directors deeply regret the death of Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi."

"Our Royal club wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to Lionel Messi, his family and all his loved ones," the statement continued.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to it, releasing their tribute before the Catalans marked the loss.

Olé had reported that Messi's father died at the age of 68 after a long struggle with a severe illness. You can read their coverage here.

His health had been failing for a long time. He fought the illness through the World Cup and beyond, and after the final against Spain, Lionel travelled urgently to Rosario to spend time with his father, whom he had not seen for two months.

Those tears after his first goal against Algeria were the first sign of how delicate the situation had become. During the tournament itself, Messi considered going to see him.

Admitted to hospital and later cared for at his home in Rosario, Jorge was always accompanied by his wife Celia.