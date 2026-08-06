Real Madrid and Vinicius agree on renewal

Real Madrid have wrapped up the renewal of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, according to a press report, with all parties reaching a full agreement. The player will stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Vinicius will put pen to paper on a six-year deal, with the contracts due to be signed and the renewal made official in the near future.

Writing on X, Romano added that the player had wanted to stay at Real Madrid from the outset. Club president Florentino Perez saw Vinicius as one of the key pillars of the team's sporting project, and that made the final agreement far easier to reach.

Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho also played an influential role in getting the deal over the line, taking part directly in the negotiations to convince the player to stay with the Royal club.

Romano's tweet followed numerous reports of just how complex the talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius's agents had become. The club scrambled to improve their financial offer and close the matter before the player entered the window allowing him to negotiate with any other club, with less than a year left on his current deal.

Vinicius Junior's new salary at Real Madrid will come to around 24 million euros per year, according to AS.

Speculation over the Brazilian international's future had ramped up sharply in recent weeks. His name was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, with the English club keen to take advantage of his contractual situation.

Controversy erupted when Vinicius deleted every post on his Instagram account, throwing his future wide open. The latest developments then confirmed he was closing in on a new Real Madrid deal.

Mourinho has been determined to keep Vinicius in his plans since taking charge, viewing him as an essential element he simply cannot do without. He got personally involved in the contacts that preceded the final agreement, according to Romano, underlining just how important the player is to the club's new project.