Read speaks openly about future at Feyenoord

Nottingham Forest and AS Roma want Givairo Read, but the Feyenoord right-back is keeping calm amid the interest, as he told Voetbal International.

"Of course I find it quite exciting," Read admits, with Feyenoord gearing up for the new season. "But I can't see into the future. I don't know myself what is going to happen. In fact, I don't think I even know everything that is currently going on, and that is deliberate too."

The full-back added: "My agents keep a lot away from me, so that I can keep my focus on football and fully concentrate on getting super fit and finding form for the new season."

Still, Read is ready for the next step if he has a good feeling about a club. "It can't be explained, it's a feeling. I feel it. It's not that I think: I have to leave now, because I've learned all I can here. Certainly not. I still have an awful lot to learn and I'm only 20 years old. But what I will say is that if the chance of a transfer presents itself, I do want to think about it. You never know how many chances you get in life."

Should a summer move fail to materialise, Read would not see it as a disaster. "If it doesn't lead to a departure, then I will stay and simply want to challenge for the title. After that, the next step is the Netherlands national team. I hope so."

At Feyenoord, Read clearly feels at home. The right-back is particularly pleased by the presence of Sipke Hulshoff, assistant to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"With Sipke, the bond is still exactly the same as before. He helped me a lot as a young player at FC Volendam and Feyenoord. That's why it's nice that he is back again now," said Read.