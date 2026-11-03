Rayane Bounida sends Ajax a signal about his future at the club

Rayane Bounida does not rule out extending his Ajax contract, which runs until mid-2028, in due course. The attacking midfielder also discusses how coach Míchel Sánchez can use him.

Míchel does not see Bounida as a right winger, but the Ajax player has no problem with that. "The most important thing is that I play. Whether that's on the right, in the middle or on the left. I just want to play football and will play wherever the coach needs me," he says on the Ajax Life Podcast.

Increased competition for places in the Ajax squad does not worry Bounida. "There are now several players in your position, but competition is good. You're Ajax, the biggest club in the Netherlands. Then it's up to you to show that you're the best."

A recent spell in rehabilitation taught Bounida plenty. "I'd never had a serious injury before, so it was difficult mentally. Fortunately, I had a lot of people around me who helped me through it. Now I'm mentally a bit stronger and almost fit again."

The midfielder also addresses his Ajax future in the podcast. In February, he received an offer to extend his contract, which runs until mid-2028 and includes an option for an additional year. His injury delayed talks between the club and the player.

"I think we'll have to wait and see for now. I've been out for a long time, so that's understandable. I need to get fit again, play and show what I can do. I'm open to it, though, so we'll see," says Bounida.

Back in Ajax's matchday squad in September, Bounida has made just one substitute appearance, against FC Groningen in a 2-5 win. He remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the other matches.