Rayan Cherki causes a stir with post-match interview: 'I said to Maresca at half-time...'

Rayan Cherki was Manchester City's main man on Friday night, scoring twice in his side's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Afterwards, he gave a remarkably honest interview to Sky Sports.

Manchester City led 1-0 at half-time at Selhurst Park thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland. Cherki had barely been involved in the first half.

So manager Enzo Maresca wanted to take him off at the break, but the Frenchman convinced him to keep him on.

"I was playing so badly. When Enzo (Maresca, City manager, ed.) wanted to substitute me, I didn't like that," he begins.

"I said to the manager: 'Give me five minutes and you won't need to make any more substitutions'," he continues.

"Then I really had to show that I deserve to play. I had to score or provide an assist. And I managed that," he concludes.

Sure enough, Cherki made it 2-0 in brilliant fashion, dancing his way through the Palace defence. Five minutes later, he also scored City's third goal.