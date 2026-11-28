Real Madrid coach José Mourinho repeated what he did in the Champions League match against Dutch side Eindhoven after Los Blancos fell behind against Deportivo Alavés in La Liga.
When Real trailed Eindhoven by a goal at the break, Mourinho made a triple change in the 46th minute, bringing on Jude Bellingham, Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen for Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão.
It worked. Los Merengues turned the tables and ran out 5-1 winners, keeping their perfect record in the Champions League intact.
On Saturday evening, Deportivo Alavés visited the Santiago Bernabéu in the 14th round of La Liga, and Los Blancos went in at half-time behind to Antonio Martínez's 22nd-minute goal.
Mourinho didn't wait. He sent on Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande in the 46th minute, with Moroccan Brahim Díaz and Aurélien Tchouaméni making way.
On the hour, young striker Carlos Espí replaced Arda Güler. It was the earliest Espí had ever come on, having usually featured only in the final 10 minutes of Real Madrid's matches.
Tchouaméni was hooked in both games. Mourinho took him off once again, a striking repeat of his decision against the Dutch side.
The changes brought Real Madrid to life in attack, and Kylian Mbappé pulled a goal back in the 69th minute.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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