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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho repeated what he did in the Champions League match against Dutch side Eindhoven after Los Blancos fell behind against Deportivo Alavés in La Liga.

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When Real trailed Eindhoven by a goal at the break, Mourinho made a triple change in the 46th minute, bringing on Jude Bellingham, Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen for Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão.

It worked. Los Merengues turned the tables and ran out 5-1 winners, keeping their perfect record in the Champions League intact.

On Saturday evening, Deportivo Alavés visited the Santiago Bernabéu in the 14th round of La Liga, and Los Blancos went in at half-time behind to Antonio Martínez's 22nd-minute goal.

Mourinho didn't wait. He sent on Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande in the 46th minute, with Moroccan Brahim Díaz and Aurélien Tchouaméni making way.

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On the hour, young striker Carlos Espí replaced Arda Güler. It was the earliest Espí had ever come on, having usually featured only in the final 10 minutes of Real Madrid's matches.

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Tchouaméni was hooked in both games. Mourinho took him off once again, a striking repeat of his decision against the Dutch side.

The changes brought Real Madrid to life in attack, and Kylian Mbappé pulled a goal back in the 69th minute.