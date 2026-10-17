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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Raphinha's situation? Four changes to Barcelona's line-up against Real Betis

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Raphinha
Spain

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona side for Saturday evening's trip to Real Betis in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Eight games, eight wins. The Catalans want that perfect record intact.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Flick has made four changes from the team that started against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus all come into the side. Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Anthony Gordon make way.

Raphinha has shaken off his injury and takes a seat on the bench, where he's joined by Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman received medical clearance to play.

Barcelona's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defence: Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart

Midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus

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