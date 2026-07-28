Barcelona have been training in England since Monday, and Raphinha will join them at St George's Park tomorrow.

A difficult season awaits the Brazilian international. Executives and directors at Barcelona are open to a possible transfer deal, and he will also face fierce competition for the left wing position from Anthony Gordon, whom the Catalan club paid 70 million euros to sign, a figure that could rise to 80 million if the performance-related bonuses agreed with Newcastle are achieved.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Raphinha will begin his fifth season with Barcelona and, as is his habit, he sets off with great ambition, a fierce desire to improve, and immense happiness at being part of the Catalan side.

This year, though, the 29-year-old Brazilian international faces fierce competition for the left wing position. Barcelona spent a huge sum to sign Anthony Gordon, and that leaves him with a major challenge.

Gordon, the former Newcastle player, is one of two new signings Barcelona have made this summer, alongside Karim Adeyemi, the German winger who thrives on this side of the pitch. Both players are known for their pace, their dribbling skills, their ability to link up the lines, and their eye for goal. Flick also has Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to fill this position.

Raphinha, though, is accustomed to overcoming challenges. He endured a difficult childhood, made sacrifices, and faced obstacles, and he is preparing for the new season with enthusiasm and self-confidence.

Tempting offers from Saudi clubs came in for Raphinha, and he turned them all down. He has a contract with Barcelona until June 2028, which he intends to see through, despite there being influential voices within the club calling for his departure.

Those voices believe his position on the pitch is well covered, that the former Leeds player is in high demand, and that they could obtain a large sum for his sale.

His valuation sits at around 70 million euros. Those calling for his departure also point out that he missed 17 matches last season due to injury, which raised some concerns.