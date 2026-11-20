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Raphinha, the Barcelona and Brazil star, is going through turbulent days amid the ongoing controversy over his international appearances, having faced differing criticism in Spain and Brazil over how he handles his commitments to club and country.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Raphinha is upset at the criticism coming his way from both sides. He believes the controversy has no logical basis and serves only to stir up a crisis that needn't exist.

At Barcelona, some accuse him of recklessness for accepting Brazil call-ups for friendlies without objection. Back home, he faces the opposite charge: some blame him for putting Barcelona ahead of his country.

The winger feels the criticism ignores his ability to make the right calls for the club, the national team and himself. He's annoyed that both camps treat him as though he can't work out what's best for everyone involved.

Raphinha knows his recent injuries came on Brazil duty, and that worries Barcelona. He puts it down to coincidence, though, insisting they could just as easily have happened in a Barcelona shirt as in a Brazil one.

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He finds the criticism from both sides baffling, particularly as he has given everything for club and country and spared no effort for either.

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So he plans to speak publicly in the coming days. He wants to explain his point of view, reject the criticism and put an end to the row.

In his eyes, the scale of the crisis is exaggerated and unfair. That's what is pushing him to break his silence and defend his position against the conflicting criticism in Spain and Brazil.

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Flick's number one weapon

Raphinha has been one of Barcelona's standout attackers in recent years. He's established himself in the team thanks to his technical quality, his versatility across attacking roles and his leadership on the pitch.

His value goes beyond goals and chance creation. He can shape the team's performances in big matches, which is why the coaching staff rely on him across every competition.

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This season his role has shifted. Hans Flick has deployed him as an out-and-out striker, and his scoring numbers have benefited.

He has 19 goals and 3 assists, proof that he can offer different attacking solutions away from the wing, where he's used to playing.

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His body hasn't made it easy this year. Repeated muscle injuries have dogged him, the most notable a hamstring injury in a friendly against France in March that ruled him out of both of Barcelona's matches against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It didn't end there. He suffered another muscle injury while playing at the World Cup, before his troubles returned last September.

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Separately, Raphinha underwent minor surgery on his left ear last October to remove a cyst that had been causing him recurring pain, after taking a blow to the head at the start of that month. He was quickly back in training and playing matches, wearing a protective bandage over the affected area.

All this comes as Raphinha continues to play an important role in Barcelona's project. He has renewed his contract with the club for two more years, with both parties keen to continue the partnership in the period ahead.