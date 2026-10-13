Barcelona winger Raphinha has broken ranks with a number of his country's football stars by backing the state's role in guaranteeing basic rights, health and education above all, at a time when political division in Brazil is sharpening ahead of the presidential election.

The Brazilian shared video clips of the lawyer Gabriela Prioli on his social media accounts, in which she defends social rights and workers' rights. It is hardly a one-off. He has previously condemned the attempted coup linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro and drawn attention to the killing of women.

Several of Brazil's biggest names have gone the other way, throwing their weight behind the right-wing current associated with the Bolsonaro family. Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Neymar, Rivaldo and Romario all feature on that list, according to newspaper "Sport", which noted that Alves announced his support for Flavio Bolsonaro in a message posted on "Instagram".

Raphinha grew up in the poor Restinga neighbourhood of Porto Alegre. He has taken part in charitable initiatives to support his local community, a reflection of his interest in social issues and Brazil's most needy groups.