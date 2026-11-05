Raphinha here to stay! Barcelona tie down brilliant Brazilian captain with massive new contract until 2030

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Barcelona have officially secured the long-term future of Raphinha after the Brazilian signed a major contract extension that keeps him at the club until 2030. The 29-year-old captain has been in breathtaking form this season, cementing his status as one of the most clinical forwards in world football.

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Commitment to the Catalan giants

Barcelona have confirmed that Raphinha has reached an agreement to extend his stay at the club for the next several years. The new deal ensures the Brazilian international will remain at the Camp Nou until at least June 30, 2030. This renewal marks a significant statement of intent from the Blaugrana, rewarding a player who has evolved into a vital leader within the first-team squad.

The club announced the news on Thursday morning, highlighting the mutual desire to continue a partnership that has already yielded significant silverware, stating: "FC Barcelona and Raphael Dias Belloli, known in the footbal world as Raphinha have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2030. The Brazilian joined Barça in the 2022/23 season. Since then, he has made 190 appearances, scoring 94 goals and winning three La Liga titles (2022/23, 2024/25 and 2025/26), one Copa del Rey (2024/25) and three Spanish Super Cups (2022/23, 2024/25 and 2025/26). In fact, against Aston Villa, he drew level with Adriano Correia as the Brazilian with the fourth most appearances in FC Barcelona history."

Matching legends and breaking records

The Brazilian forward's latest exploits in front of goal have propelled him to a staggering milestone of 94 strikes for Barcelona, remarkably drawing him level with the legendary Ronaldinho. For a player who arrived under intense scrutiny, matching the goal return of the mercurial icon who once brought the Camp Nou to its feet represents a monumental personal triumph.

In pulling level with one of the most beloved figures in football history, Raphinha has firmly cemented his place in the pantheon of elite Brazilians to don the famous Blaugrana shirt. While Ronaldinho delivered pure samba magic and unforgettable artistry, Raphinha has carved out his own modern chapter through relentless drive, tactical precision, and ice-cold finishing. It is a stunning milestone that elevates him from a key contributor to genuine Barcelona folklore, forever etching his name alongside the all-time greats of the sport.

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Unstoppable form in 2026-27

The decision to offer a long-term extension is largely driven by Raphinha’s extraordinary output during the opening months of the 2026-27 season. He has already found the net 19 times this term, with 15 goals coming in La Liga and four in the Champions League. This clinical edge has propelled him to the top of the domestic scoring charts, making him arguably the most dangerous forward currently operating in European football.

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Raphinha’s importance extends beyond his goal contributions, as he has taken on a substantial leadership role within the squad this season. His ability to lead by example, coupled with his high-pressing style, has made him a fan favourite among the Culers. The club hierarchy viewed the contract extension as a priority, ensuring that the team's competitive core remains intact as they navigate a demanding schedule across multiple fronts.

Looking ahead to the title race

The timing of the announcement provides a major boost for the squad as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Atletico Madrid this weekend. With the international break looming, Barcelona will be looking to their newly-extended captain to maintain his scoring streak and keep them at the summit of the table. His presence provides a tactical edge that will be crucial in the fight for more silverware.