Jacobo Ramón, Como's central defender, has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, citing the newspaper AS, Real Madrid stand to make significant gains from any Jacobo Ramón deal.

Los Blancos hold several winning cards. When Ramón moved to Como for 2.5 million euros, Madrid kept 50% of the player's rights.

They also hold a buy-back clause worth 10 million euros.

Manchester United lead the chase for the defender, while Chelsea and Liverpool keep a close eye on his progress.

His stock soared after a first senior call-up with Spain, the reward for a string of striking displays on Italian pitches. Real Madrid's officials took note.

Transfermarkt now puts his market value at around 45 million euros. The Royal club could either bring him back for a figure well below that, or pocket the proceeds of a sale.

Either way, Madrid's management sit in an ideal position to bank a tidy profit on Jacobo Ramón, an operation that could quickly prove a resounding economic success.

"AS" report that Ramón will stay at Como through the winter window, though clubs are watching him ever more closely.

For now, nobody at Madrid wants to force the issue. Yet Jacobo is viewed as the leading candidate to replace Antonio Rüdiger should the German depart.

What sets Ramón apart is his ability to carry the ball out from the back and build play, his sharp decision-making and his maturity in tricky situations, allied to a fine reading of the game and a knack for anticipating opponents.

Standing 1.96 metres tall, he dominates in the air too, and his goalscoring instinct keeps improving, handing his side an extra attacking weapon.

This season he has scored 3 goals and set up two more for Como, then added a further two in a Spain under-21 shirt during the previous international break.

His role model? Sergio Ramos. And Jacobo looks well on his way to following in his idol's footsteps.