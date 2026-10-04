Ramos on fire, another goal for Portugal: it is 3 in 4 matches

At Porto's home, the Do Dragao stadium, Portugal of Gonçalo Ramos hosted Norway of Haaland. Two well-equipped sides went at each other right to the 90th minute. The visitors led through a superb goal from Ajer. That advantage did not last long, because just five minutes later the usual Cancelo scored a brilliant goal to level it.





Then, in the final minutes after a very balanced second half, AC Milan striker Gonçalo Ramos, coming off 2 goals and 1 assist, scored the goal for 2-1 from an assist by Joao Felix, a goal that allowed Portugal to move on to a perfect record, 12 points from 4 matches. Ramos now has three goals in four matches, and he will now return to Milan.