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Former England winger Raheem Sterling has avoided an immediate prison sentence after admitting to dangerous driving while inhaling nitrous oxide. The 31-year-old wrote off his Lamborghini during the morning rush hour, with a judge slamming his "entirely selfish decision" before handing down a suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban.

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Sterling spared jail over Lamborghini crash

Sterling avoided an immediate prison sentence on Wednesday after admitting to dangerous driving, as per Reuters. The 31-year-old crashed his Lamborghini after inhaling 'laughing gas' behind the wheel. Appearing at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, Sterling received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sterling, who won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and earned 82 England caps, had previously pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen.

'Horrendous' driving during morning rush hour

The incident took place on May 28 during the morning rush hour on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England. Dashcam footage captured Sterling weaving erratically between lanes and nearly colliding with the central reservation on the M3.

One witness who alerted police described his driving as "absolutely horrendous" and noted he was inhaling from a large balloon that covered most of his view of the road. After exiting the motorway, Sterling's Lamborghini struck a roadside sign and was written off, though no other vehicles were involved and nobody was hurt.

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Police discovered Sterling sitting in the passenger seat holding two canisters of nitrous oxide. Judge Kirsty Allman condemned his actions, stating he had acted with "conscious disregard for the safety of other road users".

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Judge slams 'entirely selfish decision'

Judge Allman did not hold back in her assessment of the winger, who played for Dutch club Feyenoord last season. She said Sterling "made a deliberate and entirely selfish decision to drive your vehicle without adequate sleep and whilst consuming a Class C drug ... exposing a large number of road users to a significant risk of serious harm".

Sterling later told police that he had a "problem with nitrous oxide". His lawyer, Jason Bartfeld, explained that the 31-year-old had started consuming the substance during a difficult period in his career.

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"He has recognised the various unhealthy coping mechanisms ... that led to this offence," Bartfeld told the court.

Unpaid work and recovery ahead

Despite the severity of the offences, Sterling avoided immediate custody due to substantial personal mitigation. Judge Allman highlighted his charitable work and his engagement with addiction services since the May crash. The former City star must now complete his 100 hours of unpaid work and avoid further offences over the next 18 months to prevent his prison term from being activated.