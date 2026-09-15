Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty in an English court on Tuesday to dangerous driving, according to various English media outlets. He also admitted possessing nitrous oxide with the intention of using it.

Earlier this year, Sterling was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the M3 in Hampshire, England. The 31-year-old forward crashed his Lamborghini, reportedly worth £270,000, into the crash barrier.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody was injured. Police arrested Sterling after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

On Tuesday, he appeared in court and stated that he had been guilty of dangerous driving. He also admitted he had six nitrous oxide canisters in his possession with the intention of inhaling them. Sterling further admitted that he had refused to take a breath test.

After his guilty plea, Sterling knows he could be facing a heavy sentence: dangerous driving carries a maximum prison term of two years. It is not yet known when the court will rule on that.

Back in February, Sterling joined Feyenoord after his contract with Chelsea expired. The forward failed to convince in Rotterdam, though. In eight official appearances, he did not score and provided just one assist. He has been without a club since the summer.