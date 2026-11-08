Rafael van der Vaart stunned: ‘The best player is on the bench...’

Rafael van der Vaart revelled in Sunday afternoon's 5-3 thriller between sc Heerenveen and Feyenoord. But the former international told NOS Studio Sport that Heerenveen coach Robin Veldman had made a mistake and had only himself to blame.

Heerenveen looked set for defeat after Anis Hadj Moussa and Nacho Ferri gave Feyenoord a 2-0 lead. Maas Willemsen pulled one back shortly before half-time, then Veldman brought on Ringo Meerveld. The substitution proved decisive for the Frisian side.

At the Abe Lenstra Stadion, Levi Smans equalised shortly after the break before Meerveld put Heerenveen ahead for the first time. Sem Steijn made it 3-3 for Feyenoord, but Meerveld scored twice more late on to complete his hat-trick and become the star of a memorable afternoon.

Ron Jans was particularly impressed by Meerveld's performance, telling NOS Studio Sport: "Ringo Meerveld came on at half-time and after the break they turned it around completely. He was really Feyenoord's tormentor."

"They're a bit unlucky too, because in Levi Smans and Ringo Meerveld they actually have two players in the same position," Jans continued. The former coach expects Meerveld to hear about his performance against Feyenoord for years to come. "I think people will still be talking to him about this match in fifty years' time. So Ringo had better prepare himself for that."

Van der Vaart also enjoyed the spectacle in Friesland, but questioned Veldman's decision to leave Meerveld on the bench at the start. "It was a fantastic match, of course. We won't get another Sunday like that any time soon," began the former international, before turning his attention to Heerenveen coach Robin Veldman.

"That's all well and good, but if you don't start him, then you simply haven't done your job properly as a coach," Van der Vaart said bluntly. The pundit had no doubts about Meerveld's quality. "He's their best player. Of course he can have a dip in form, and then you have to give him a push. But he is simply their best player."