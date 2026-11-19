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Morocco face a new round of reviews of their preparations to host the 2030 World Cup from 28 November, with stadiums, transport and hotel capacity all under assessment.

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Spanish newspaper Sport reports that a FIFA delegation will tour Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakesh, Agadir and Fez to check on the infrastructure and services planned for the World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

The inspectors will see the stadiums for themselves. They'll also look at other essentials for a smooth tournament: air and rail links, getting around the cities and hotel capacity. The aim is to establish how far the six candidate cities have come with the projects they hope will bring in teams and fans.

According to information on the preparations, the tour is part of a monitoring schedule FIFA is running across all three host nations in November and December. Portugal has already had its visit, and inspectors recently went through several Spanish candidate cities.

FIFA's initial assessment of the Moroccan projects was positive, according to the same information.

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Three venues stand out: the renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the future Grand Stade Hassan II, linked to Casablanca's bid, and the Grand Stade de Tanger.

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Their development sits within a wider programme that pairs work on sports venues with better services and improved urban spaces.

Morocco will put forward the Grand Stade Hassan II in their bid to host the final. That's one of the most hotly debated questions around the 2030 tournament.

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Technical reports in the documents say construction is on schedule, with some work running ahead of the original dates. The inspectors' visit will test that claim and check whether the cities are ready to operate.

Transport is another pillar of the project. The National Airports Office and the National Railways Office are working with public authorities and local administrations to strengthen connections. FIFA will assess travel between cities as well as transfers to stadiums.

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Morocco's plan also reaches beyond the six cities bidding to host matches. Other cities and regions could stage national team training camps by offering training and accommodation facilities, spreading investment and tourism across the country.

The inspection on 28 November opens a new phase in FIFA's monitoring of Morocco's preparations. The country must show how far construction has come, and how well the services needed to host the 2030 World Cup are working together.