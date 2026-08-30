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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

'Quinten Timber definitively chooses Premier League club'

Transfers
Premiership
Q. Timber

Quinten Timber is set to swap Olympique Marseille for Crystal Palace, journalist Santi Aouna reported on X on Sunday. The Netherlands international is now waiting for the two clubs to reach a final agreement.

It is not yet clear what fee the Premier League club are willing to pay for Timber, who joined from Feyenoord in January for €4.5 million. The midfielder has always preferred the English league.

Marseille could do with the money from Timber's sale. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's move to Newcastle United recently collapsed, costing the French giants €17 million.

Reports claim Marseille are asking for €15 million. Francesco Farioli's FC Porto and Aston Villa were also linked with Timber, who now appears to be choosing Palace.

Since arriving at Marseille at the start of this year, Timber has made 16 appearances. The former Feyenoord player is preparing for Sunday evening's top match against AS Monaco.

Meanwhile, Palace have made a dreadful start to the Premier League season. The south London club are still without a point and suffered a painful 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Friday.

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