Quilindschy Hartman has decided to step away from social media. The 24-year-old Espanyol defender announced on Instagram that he is deactivating his account.

In a final message on his Instagram Stories, Hartman explained why he has made that choice. "Over the past few months, my Instagram had already been managed by someone else, because I myself had felt less and less need for social media."

Hartman insists there is no special reason behind his decision. "There is nothing else going on, but for now I am choosing to deactivate my account and simply take some complete time away from it all."

That decision follows a turbulent spell in the former Feyenoord player's career. Last summer, Hartman moved from Feyenoord to Burnley and initially made a promising start in England.

The left-back featured regularly in his first spell at Burnley, but later lost his starting place. During the winter transfer window, Hartman was then linked with a possible move to Ajax.

Those rumours did not go down well with part of the Feyenoord support, and Hartman then received the necessary hate messages. The defender said shortly afterwards that, in his view, a transfer to Amsterdam had never really become concrete.

This summer brought another step in his career. Burnley have loaned Hartman to Espanyol for this season, although after two league matches he is still waiting for his La Liga debut and remained on the bench for ninety minutes in both games.

Even though Hartman stresses that "there is nothing else going on", his decision is still causing some concern. "Ouch, hopefully everything is all right," juice channel RealityFBI responded on Instagram.





Instagram: @quilindschy



