According to a report by Ruhr Nachrichten, the Austrian made only a brief appearance at the annual meal that marks the end of pre-season preparations, which brings together the first-team players, their families and Borussia staff.

Sabitzer then left the so-called "family day" at the Jägerheim on Niederhofer Kohlenweg just as the final Dortmund players, including Ramy Bensebaini and Fabio Silva, were only just arriving. Ruhr Nachrichten did not give an exact reason for it, but the early exit leaves plenty of room for speculation.

One reason is that Sabitzer could leave the club before the transfer deadline on 1 September. The 32-year-old had already largely lost his regular place under Niko Kovac last season, and with the impending signing of Joey Veerman, his situation could become even more difficult.

Media reports say the Dutch midfielder is close to signing for Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund are activating a release clause in Veerman's contract at PSV Eindhoven and will sign the 27-year-old for a fixed fee reportedly worth between €22 million and €25 million.

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Will Marcel Sabitzer leave Borussia Dortmund this summer?

Most recently, Bild reported that Sabitzer could in principle imagine a move if an enquiry were to come in from a Champions League participant or from a club in Saudi Arabia.

At Dortmund, the Austrian is reportedly earning around €8 million a year, a figure many other clubs would struggle to match.

His contract in Dortmund runs until 2027, which means this transfer window would be the Black and Yellows' last chance to bring in a fee.

Across all competitions last season, Sabitzer made 34 appearances. He scored one goal and provided four assists.