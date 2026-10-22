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Qatar to host again: dates revealed for the 2026 Intercontinental Cup finals

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Qatar

Will Paris Saint-Germain claim the title again?

Qatar will have a fresh date with history when it hosts the finals of the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup for the third time in a row.

FIFA confirmed the news on Thursday, publishing a statement on its official website that approved Qatar to host the final three matches of the current edition.

Mexico's Deportivo Toluca, the North American champions, will play the Copa Libertadores champions for the Derby of the Americas Cup on Wednesday 9 December, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

The winner of that match will meet South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, the African champions, at the same stadium on Saturday 12 of the same month, for the Challenger Cup title.

Paris Saint-Germain, the European champions, await in the final on Wednesday 16 December, facing the winner of that match at the Ahmad bin Ali World Cup Stadium.

Qatar has staged these finals for the past two years. Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2024, while Paris Saint-Germain reigned as champions in 2025.

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