British broadcaster Piers Morgan has revealed new details about the crisis that erupted between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The dispute, he confirmed, was not about the captain's desire to secure a starting place, but about what he described as "keeping promises" and respecting the agreement between the two parties.

Jesus, Morgan explained, had agreed with Ronaldo that he would feature in the first two matches, with a guarantee that he would play the first match in full. That promise persuaded the player to continue his international career. Yet the coach substituted him in the 67th minute against Wales, despite the prior agreement, according to Morgan's account.

He added that Jesus apologised to Ronaldo and to the president of the Portuguese Football Federation after the match, and promised to explain what had happened. Matters then grew more complicated as the account changed regarding the plan for the player's participation in the following matches.

Jesus later asked Ronaldo to feature for 30 minutes against Norway, Morgan said, and the player agreed. He warmed up for around 25 minutes. In the end he never stepped onto the pitch, which Ronaldo considered "a lack of respect" and a breaking of the promise.

According to Morgan, Ronaldo "is not demanding to be an undisputed starter or to play 90 minutes in every match". For the Portugal star, the issue comes down to sticking to what had been agreed in advance.

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Feeling the agreement had not been respected, Ronaldo asked them to leave and departed. Jesus, meanwhile, continued to appear at press conferences with statements that, by Morgan's account, contradicted what had been agreed behind the scenes.

The British broadcaster pressed on with his attack on the way Jesus handled the situation. The coach, he argued, was trying to assert his authority at Ronaldo's expense, and he pointed out that the forward believes his career and achievements with the national team grant him a special standing within the squad.

Morgan cited last year's UEFA Nations League final, asking: "Who scored in the final? Ronaldo", before rejecting any downplaying of the player's importance or the suggestion that the national team is better without him.

He closed his remarks by turning to Lionel Messi's anticipated farewell with Argentina. Ronaldo, he argued, deserves a send-off befitting his career with Portugal. The dispute with Jesus, Morgan insisted, should not overshadow the importance of the tribute that the national team captain may receive at the end of his international career.