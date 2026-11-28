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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic, of the Netherlands, has relied on his strike force for the Roshn Saudi League clash with Al-Taawoun, and has settled on a replacement for Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez.

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Al-Ahli host Al-Taawoun at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, closing out the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Marino Pusic has gone with all three of his foreign attackers. English striker Ivan Toney leads the line, with Brazil's Wenderson Galeno and Portugal's Francisco Trincao on the wings.

There's still no league start for Firas Al-Buraikan. The Dutch coach has again left the Saudi striker out of his Roshn League line-up, even though he started last Monday's 3-2 defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

In midfield, Pusic has picked two of his three foreign options, Frenchman Valentin Atangana and Armenian Eduard Spertsyan, alongside Saudi Ziyad Al-Johani.

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At the back, the Dutch coach has turned to Saudi defender Mohammed Sulaiman Bakr in central defence to cover for the injured Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez.

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Ibanez got hurt in the 3-1 win over Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday before last, a postponed fixture from the ninth round of the Roshn League. He sat out the Al-Shamal game and misses this one too.

Bakr will partner Turkey's Merih Demiral in the middle, with Saeed Baattia and Saad Balobaid at full-back and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy behind them.

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Al-Ahli's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

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Defence: Saeed Baattia, Merih Demiral, Mohammed Sulaiman Bakr, Saad Balobaid

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Johani, Valentin Atangana, Eduard Spertsyan

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Attack: Francisco Trincao, Ivan Toney, Wenderson Galeno

Al-Ahli go into the game fifth in the Saudi League on 24 points. They've won eight and lost four, and are yet to draw.

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Pusic's side want a second straight league win to get back into the top four. They're three points behind neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad, who sit fourth.

They also want to keep chasing leaders Al-Hilal, who have 33 points from the same number of games, nine clear of Al-Ahli.

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Al-Taawoun are in a very different place. They're 17th, second from bottom, with just five points from five draws and seven defeats. They still haven't won.

Only one other side is without a Roshn League win this season: bottom club Abha, who have just three points.