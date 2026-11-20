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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pušić, of the Netherlands, has revealed the reason behind the contrast in performance between the previous match against Al-Shabab and the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 on Friday evening at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in a rescheduled ninth-round Roshn League fixture.

In comments carried by Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Pušić told his post-match press conference: "Every match has its own circumstances, and I make a point of analysing each one separately, because matches differ from one to the next."

He added: "When you play a match with your goalkeeper sent off, the circumstances are different from today's game. We have to enjoy the moment and celebrate the win over Al-Nassr."

The Dutch coach was referring to the red card shown to Saudi goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, which paved the way for a 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in the 12th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Pušić then turned back to Friday's game: "The players delivered a superb performance, with impressive backing from the fans in attendance."

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He continued: "Going back to the start of the match, we made a lot of mistakes, and the turning point was the missed penalty. Then we scored a goal that was disallowed, and the decision is questionable as far as I am concerned, before (Wenderson) Galeno's brilliant strike brought us back into the game. In the second half, (Edouard) Mendy, (Roger) Ibañez and the rest of the players fought bravely to protect our goal."

On what comes next, the Dutch coach was realistic: "The hardest thing in football is maintaining the same level, and every team in the world performs better at home in front of its own fans."

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But he pointed to Al-Ahli's form on the road: "Even so, we have achieved good results away from home, including a win over Al-Fateh after five years without a victory against them."

He also admitted: "Luck was on our side today, but we must not overlook the quality of our goalkeeper Mendy, who saved the team on more than one occasion."

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Asked why Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko missed out on the Clasico squad, Pušić replied: "As for Artem, we always pick the players who are most ready, and at the moment we have no injuries apart from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat."

On tactics, he said: "We prefer to build play from the back, but opponents are focusing on a high press, so we have had to change our approach for the time being."

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The win lifts Al-Ahli to 24 points and fourth in the Saudi league table. They're four points behind third-placed Al-Nassr, who stay on 28.

Away from the Roshn League, Al-Ahli sit sixth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite. They've taken 8 points from two wins and two draws, and have yet to lose.

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In the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, Al-Ahli saw off Al-Anwar 2-1 in the round of 32. Next up is Al-Ula in the round of 16 on Monday 11 January at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Madinah.