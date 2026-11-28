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Delé Thomas has caused a stir. NEC dropped the 19-year-old forward from the squad again last Thursday over disciplinary issues. The winger has faced plenty of criticism, including from ESPN pundit Anco Jansen, who was particularly scathing.

"I get the feeling this lad has just hatched from an egg. He's got blinkers on, and then some," Jansen said on Voetbalpraat on ESPN.

Jansen believes Thomas's behaviour clashes with the standards set by NEC coach Dick Schreuder. "Schreuder pays a lot of attention to lifestyle and things like that. There are certain standards you have to meet."

"If those have been agreed with you beforehand and you then do all sorts of crazy things, there comes a point when enough is enough. Then there's no point talking about his footballing ability either," Jansen continued.

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Ahead of the Europa League clash with Stade Rennes, Schreuder confirmed on Ziggo Sport that NEC had again disciplined Thomas. "That's not good or helpful for us as a team. We work on it every day because we had some idea about it beforehand. Ultimately, things aren't heading in the right direction," the coach said.

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Jan van Halst was equally critical of Thomas's attitude on Ziggo Sport. "You want to keep progressing as a club. When you've got a layabout like that around, it causes distractions and irritation," the pundit fumed.

Bryan Linssen, meanwhile, is trying to help his young team-mate. "I try to work with the lad and help him every day, but sometimes you have to take the initiative yourself," the forward told Ziggo Sport after the match against Rennes.

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"He needs to make progress in that respect too. He's a good player, so we'd like to have him with us." NEC beat Rennes 3-1, but Thomas's omission from the squad also attracted plenty of attention afterwards.

Thomas's future at NEC is now in doubt. The club had also left the forward out of the squad for the match against Ajax earlier this season for disciplinary reasons. It remains unclear when he can return.