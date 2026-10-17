PSV without two star players against ADO and name debutant in starting XI

PSV will field a changed attack against ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. Coach Peter Bosz has named his line-up for the match against the strugglers, handing Ayoni Santos his first start. Ruben van Bommel is out of the matchday squad altogether, while Ivan Perisic is on the bench.

Bosz sticks with Kovar in goal. Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Filip Kostic make up the defence, having all started against Leipzig on Wednesday.

In midfield, Mauro, Sano and Guus Til keep their places from Wednesday's Champions League match, which PSV lost 1-0 to Leipzig.

Dennis Man and Ayoni Santos start up front alongside Sven Mijnans, who keeps his place.

Van Bommel is PSV's most notable absentee, missing Bosz's matchday squad altogether. Ivan Perisic, who started on Wednesday, drops to the bench. Bosz has made two changes from the defeat to Leipzig.

Next matches HAA Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

ADO Den Haag line-up: not yet known.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mauro, Til; Man, Mijnans, Santos.