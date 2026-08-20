PSV ‘very interested’ in €4 million man who turned down Ajax

PSV have set their sights on Moncef Zekri of KV Mechelen. According to Het Nieuwsblad, the Eindhoven club are 'very interested' in the 17-year-old defender, who is regarded as one of the Belgian club's biggest talents.

Born in Brussels, Zekri represents Morocco at youth level. He prefers to play at left-back and has already made 21 appearances for Mechelen's first team.

Foreign interest in Zekri is nothing new. Inter were also linked with him last summer, while Ajax had previously given the defender the chance to move to Amsterdam.

Speaking in December 2025, Zekri confirmed he had turned down an offer from the Amsterdam club. "Of course it was difficult to say no to a team like Ajax, but I felt that the coach at Mechelen believes in me," Zekri explained to Transfermarkt in December. "It is better to play professional football in Mechelen than youth football at Ajax."

PSV now hope to bring the Morocco youth international to the Eredivisie after all, but they do not appear to hold the strongest hand. Sporting CP are currently seen as the favourites to sign Zekri. The Portuguese giants have tracked the left-back for some time and, according to Het Nieuwsblad, a possible transfer has now 'gathered pace'.

Sporting are said to have submitted a bid of €3.5 million. KV Mechelen's willingness to let the 17-year-old leave for that fee remains unclear, even though Transfermarkt values him at €4 million.

His contract runs until mid-2028.