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PSV enjoyed an excellent Saturday evening in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Peter Bosz's side beat NEC 1-4 at the Goffertstadion, with goals from Filip Kostic, Ivan Perisic and Ruben van Bommel, plus an own goal from Ahmetcan Kaplan. The victory strengthens the Eindhoven side's grip on top spot ahead of their Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Sergiño Dest started for PSV despite returning early during the international break because of physical complaints. Perisic also made the starting XI, leaving Esmir Bajraktarevic on the bench alongside Ricardo Pepi. Kodai Sano lined up for PSV against his former club. NEC fielded an experienced forward line of Tjaronn Chery, Dusan Tadic and Bryan Linssen.

After a quiet opening, PSV took the lead in the 14th minute. The Nijmegen defence failed to clear, and Sven Mijnans kept his composure to set up Kostic. The Serbian left-back fired into the far corner for his first Eredivisie goal since April 2013.

Ten minutes later, PSV doubled their lead. A cross from Van Bommel struck Deveron Fonville's arm, and referee Jeroen Manschot pointed to the spot after VAR intervention. Perisic stepped up and gave goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz no chance: 0-2.

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Perisic had a chance to extend PSV's lead a few minutes later, but the Croatian could not quite reach Guus Til's cross. Bosz then suffered a setback shortly before half-time when Mauro Júnior had to go off with a physical injury. Eighteen-year-old Noah Fernández replaced the Brazilian.

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PSV scored their third shortly after the enforced substitution. Van Bommel drove a low ball across goal from the left, and Kaplan inadvertently put it past his own goalkeeper. Chery had a chance to pull one back for NEC, but Matej Kovar kept Nijmegen's deficit intact at half-time.

Bosz left Dest in the dressing room at half-time and brought on Kiliann Sildillia. PSV started the second half sloppily, giving NEC several chances to pull a goal back. Kovar kept them out with saves from Tadic, Gabriel Brás and Mitchel Bakker.

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A scuffle between Kaplan and Til earned both players a yellow card before PSV ended Nijmegen's hopes in the 64th minute. Van Bommel had space to sprint towards goal, rounded Crettaz and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net. Ayoni Santos replaced the winger immediately after he scored.

With 20 minutes remaining, NEC coach Dick Schreuder made the unusual move of substituting five players at once. Three minutes later, Linssen pulled one back for the home side, scoring from the rebound after his own effort. The 36-year-old forward marked his 400th Eredivisie appearance with his 125th goal in the Dutch top flight.

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There were no further goals in Nijmegen. The victory takes PSV to 29 points from 13 matches and leaves Feyenoord and Ajax four points behind them for now. The Eindhoven side face a tough match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday evening. NEC sit a disappointing 11th.