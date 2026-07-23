PSV suddenly announce major news about Mauro Júnior

Mauro Júnior is PSV's new captain, the club have announced via their official channels. "A Brazilian with a red-and-white heart, now our captain," the Brabant club said.

Peter Bosz's captain at PSV is Jerdy Schouten, but the midfielder and defender is struggling with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected back for the time being.

So Mauro Junior will wear the armband over the coming months. The left-back, who can also play in midfield, will captain PSV for the first time in the Johan Cruyff Shield clash against AZ.

Meanwhile, PSV are working to renew and extend Mauro Junior's contract. His current deal includes a release clause of twelve million euros, and PSV want it removed.

Earlier, Fenerbahçe and FC Porto had both shown strong interest in Mauro's services. The latter club even came close to reaching an agreement last month.

As a result, PSV's hierarchy fear he could leave and are prepared to go a long way to remove that clause from the contract. Mauro's management are open to that, but do want compensation for it.

Last week, Rik Elfrink spoke of "a hefty amount". The question is how far the Eindhoven club will go. "PSV are willing to go along with that in part, but with a certain degree of reasonableness and fairness."