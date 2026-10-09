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Rian Rosendaal
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PSV star forward missing from starting line-up against sc Heerenveen

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen
PSV Eindhoven
SC Heerenveen
Eredivisie

PSV return to VriendenLoterij Eredivisie action on Friday with a home game against sc Heerenveen. Peter Bosz has now named his side's line-up. Ivan Perisic is not in PSV's starting XI. Kick-off is at 20:00.

Matej Kovár starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Sergiño Dest, Ryan Flamingo, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior line up across the PSV defence from right to left. Perisic is on the bench, along with Yarek Gasiorowski, Filip Kostic, Mikkel Bro Hansen and Lutsharel Geertruida, who went off while away with the Netherlands during the international break. 

Paul Wanner faces a spell out with an injury, as Bosz suggested this week. Kodai Sano, Noah Fernández and Guus Til therefore make up the midfield against the Frisians.

Up front, Bosz still cannot call on Ricardo Pepi and Sam Lammers. Sven Mijnans, who recently scored a hat-trick against Sparta Rotterdam, therefore leads the line. Esmir Bajraktarevic starts on the right, while Ruben van Bommel plays off the left.

Victory is a must for PSV if they are to stay on the heels of leaders AZ. Three points would also give them a lift before the Champions League resumes, with RB Leipzig the visitors on Tuesday.

Next matches
RBL

RBL

Champions League

13 Oct 2026

PSV

PSV

HEE

HEE

Eredivisie

16 Oct 2026

EXC

EXC

PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Flamingo, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Til, Fernández; Bajraktarevic, Mijnans, Van Bommel. 

sc Heerenveen line-up: Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Courtens, Smans; Trenskow, Vente, Rivera. 

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