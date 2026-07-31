PSV may need to move fast if they want to sign Filip Kostic. The free-agent left-footer could yet put pen to paper on a multi-year deal elsewhere, Eindhovens Dagblad reported on Friday.

According to club watcher Rik Elfrink, AEK Athens have offered Kostic a two-year contract. It is not yet clear whether the 33-year-old Serbian attacker will accept the offer from Greece.

Voetbal International reported on Thursday that PSV have made Kostic an offer, but are still waiting for a response. ''That suggests his arrival will be difficult, but at the same time, if he says yes, a deal could still be done quickly.''

As a free agent, Kostic can join any club and seems to be weighing up his options. It remains to be seen whether PSV will come back with another offer or turn to alternatives.

Earlier in his career, the experienced player featured in the Netherlands for FC Groningen. He also played for VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt, among others. Until last season, Kostic was under contract with Juventus.

PSV are primarily looking at options at left-back. Anass Salah-Eddine could have joined permanently from AS Roma, but the club failed to reach an agreement with the Morocco international.

Elsewhere, the Eindhoven club have already snapped up Sven Mijnans from AZ. Lutsharel Geertruida is also on their radar, with the defender on Feyenoord's shortlist too.