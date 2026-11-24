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PSV return to Champions League league-phase action away to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Who replaces the injured Mauro Júnior in midfield? The match at the Santiago Bernabéu kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Matej Kovar will start in goal for PSV in Madrid. Sergiño Dest and Filip Kostic will play at right-back and left-back respectively, with Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo at the heart of PSV's defence.

Mauro's injury means Guus Til will drop back into midfield for the Eindhoven side. Holding midfielder Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans will complete the trio.

Til's move into midfield leaves Ricardo Pepi to start as the central striker against Real. Ivan Perisic will supply him from the right, while Ruben van Bommel will start on the left.

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PSV gained confidence in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie last Saturday. The league leaders had no trouble against NEC and left Nijmegen with an emphatic 4-1 win.

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Real were fortunate at home against Celta de Vigo. Carlos Espi scored the winner five minutes from time to make it 2-1. That leaves José Mourinho's side three points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are joint top of the Champions League league phase with 12 points from four wins. Only Paris Saint-Germain have picked up as many points.

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PSV sit 24th, just high enough for a qualifying round in the play-offs. The Eindhoven side have taken four points from their first four matches.

PSV's predicted line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mijnans, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.