PSV have seen a transfer collapse at the final stage for the fourth time this summer. Couhaib Driouech looked set to join Rangers FC for eight million euros, but the Scottish club pulled the plug after his medical.

Driouech had already spent three days in Glasgow to complete the move when PSV were told it would not go through. "And then this morning we get the news that it is not happening. I do not understand the reason why," director of football affairs Earnest Stewart told De Telegraaf.

At the heart of the disagreement is Driouech's availability as he recovers from a thigh injury. Rangers believe the forward needs another four to six weeks, while PSV think he can return much sooner.

"In our estimation, he is very close to a return. If he had been able to train through this week, maybe as early as next week," Stewart said. "What I do not understand is that you sign a player for four years and then let it collapse over his availability in the first few weeks."

Late in the window, moves involving Ricardo Pepi to Fulham, Armando Obispo to RC Lens and Adamo Nagalo to FK Corum also fell through. As a result, PSV missed out on about 55 million euros in potential transfer income.

Stewart says fresh issues are coming up more and more often after medicals. "I would almost call it commonplace. You see that in the football world it is increasingly often still being used for something," the executive said.

As for Driouech, the failed transfer has hit him hard. "He is quite shaken by it. It is a very, very heavy disappointment. We are getting back a disillusioned player and that is not pleasant."