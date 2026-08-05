Rangers have made an opening bid for Couhaib Driouech, De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday. PSV have rejected that bid. According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, it is worth millions.

PSV have not disclosed the exact amount of the Scottish club's offer. They are thought to want around €7 million to €8 million for the 24-year-old forward.

Transfer journalist Mounir Boualin expects Rangers to return quickly with an improved bid. Earlier on Wednesday, he had already reported that Driouech is attracting serious interest not only from Rangers, but also from Red Bull Salzburg. ED has also added Burnley to that list.

Driouech would be open to the next step in his career. PSV are willing to sanction a transfer, but they want a multimillion-euro fee for the Morocco international. The winger is under contract at the Philips Stadion until mid-2029 and, according to Transfermarkt, has a market value of around €7 million.

Interest in Driouech is nothing new. NEC, Genoa and Celta de Vigo had previously been mentioned as possible destinations, but none of those clubs managed to prise the forward away from PSV.

In the summer of 2024, Driouech moved from Excelsior to PSV for around €3.5 million. Since then, he has made 61 official appearances for the Eindhoven club, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.