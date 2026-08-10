PSV reach agreement over €8 million transfer

PSV have reached an agreement with Rangers FC over the transfer of Couhaib Driouech, reports De Telegraaf following transfer journalist Mounir Boualin of SoccerNews. The Eindhoven club will reportedly receive €8 million for the winger.

Scotland will host the medical on Tuesday, after which Driouech will sign a contract until mid-2030. Rangers have beaten both Celta de Vigo and Red Bull Salzburg to the deal after both clubs showed interest earlier.

That brings Driouech's spell at PSV to an end. The club signed him from Excelsior two years ago for around €3.5 million, but he never nailed down a regular starting place.

Ruben van Bommel's return only further reduced Driouech's chances of regular minutes. Ivan Perisic can also play on the left, leaving Driouech largely limited to a substitute role under Peter Bosz.

Driouech is PSV's fourth outgoing transfer of the summer. Ismael Saibari's €53 million move to Bayern Munich brought in the biggest fee, while Joël Drommel and Sami Bouhoudane also raised smaller sums.

Stewart, though, does not appear to be finished this summer. The technical director is still working on a departure for Adamo Nagalo, while Ricardo Pepi and Armando Obispo could also yet secure moves.