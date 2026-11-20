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PSV resume their Vriendenloterij Eredivisie campaign on Saturday with a trip to NEC. Will Sergiño Dest be fit in time for the big game in Nijmegen? The match at De Goffert kicks off at 16:30 and is live on ESPN 2.

Peter Bosz will be without four players with long-term injuries on Saturday afternoon: Adamo Nagalo, Jerdy Schouten, Sami Ouaissa and Alassane Pléa.

Paul Wanner could return, however. The Austrian midfielder has trained with the squad all week.

Matej Kovar will start in goal for PSV. Bosz won't risk Dest ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Real Madrid, so Kiliann Sildillia will start at right-back.

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There are no further surprises in PSV's defence. Lutsharel Geertrudia and Armando Obispo will partner each other in the centre, while Filip Kostic starts on the left flank.

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Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

Familiar faces fill the Eindhoven side's midfield, too. Mauro Júnior and Kodai Sano will provide defensive cover, with Guus Til playing furthest forward.

Ivan Perisic will supply striker Sven Mijnans from the right. Ruben van Bommel will operate on the left flank at De Goffert.

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PSV went into the international break on the back of a 5-2 win over SC Cambuur. Bosz's side lead the Eredivisie, though Feyenoord and Ajax are close on their heels.

NEC took three points away at FC Utrecht with a 3-2 win. Dick Schreuder's team, who made such an impression last season, sit in mid-table in the Eredivisie.

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PSV predicted line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel.