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Joël DrommelImago
Bart DHanis

Translated by

PSV officially bid farewell after five years to ‘a true professional’

Transfers
PSV Eindhoven
FC Twente

FC Twente have confirmed the signing of Joël Drommel. The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins from PSV for €500,000, with the club bidding farewell to the keeper through their official channels.

Drommel never nailed down a place as PSV's first-choice goalkeeper after his move in 2021 and spent last season on loan at Sparta. The Bussum native rediscovered his form there, which meant a fresh move beckoned this summer, this time on a permanent deal.

There is still no room for Drommel in Eindhoven because of the presence of Matej Kovar and Nick Olij. At Twente, that opportunity is there.

Twente see Drommel as a suitable option to compete with Lars Unnerstall for the spot between the posts. He has signed a contract at De Grolsch Veste until mid-2030.

"Throughout his time at PSV, Joël always conducted himself as a true professional. In the various phases of his spell at the club, he always put the team first and committed himself fully to PSV," technical director Earnest Stewart said.
"With his positive attitude and reliability, he was a valued member of the squad. We thank Joël for his contribution to our successes and wish him the best of luck and every success at FC Twente," he concluded.

Conference League Qualification
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda crest
DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda
DST
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT



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