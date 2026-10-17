PSV suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. Peter Bosz's side took the lead through Sven Mijnans, but he received two yellow cards and went off later in the first half. ADO fought back, with substitute Matej Sin heading the winner in the 93rd minute.

With a significant injury crisis to contend with, Bosz had to rethink his line-up again. Twenty-one-year-old Ayoni Santos made his first PSV start on the left wing, while the underperforming Dennis Man played for the first time since 23 August. ADO lined up with five defenders and, until the red card, largely stuck to defending.

PSV pushed ADO deep into their own half from the first whistle. Mijnans and Man had a few half-chances before the visitors struck after 21 minutes. Guus Til drove in a cross from the right, and Mijnans brilliantly struck the bouncing ball first time into the top corner: 0-1.

Despite falling behind, ADO created chances of their own. Pascal Mulder forced goalkeeper Matej Kovár into a fine reflex save following a corner, while Jan Zamburek shot narrowly over from a Kilo pass shortly afterwards. PSV then lost Til after he fell on his back and neck and could not continue. Mikkel Bro Hansen replaced him in the 40th minute.

Mijnans made Bosz's problems much worse shortly before half-time. Already booked for pulling Matteo Waem's shirt, the goalscorer received a second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a late tackle on Mulder. ADO immediately sensed an opportunity. Rottier almost equalised, but Kovár denied him with a reflex save before the offside flag went up.

After the break, Bosz replaced Man with Ryan Flamingo, while ADO began the second half with three fresh players. The home side pushed for an equaliser and got it in the 56th minute. Kilo hit a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball deflected off Mauro Júnior's heel into the corner: 1-1.

The equaliser visibly lifted ADO, and Bal soon had a chance to put them ahead. The forward headed over from a fine Kilo pass, although the unmarked Rottier appeared to be a better option. At the other end, substitute Amir Bouhamdi hit the crossbar from distance after a quick PSV counter-attack. Kovar then had to intervene to prevent Jalen Hawkins from scoring.

Deep into stoppage time, ADO found a winner. Following a free-kick, Rottier played the ball from inside the penalty area towards the far post, where substitute Sin headed in in the 93rd minute: 2-1.

ADO claim their first win of the season and provisionally rise to 16th in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. PSV miss the chance to take top spot and remain third. Feyenoord can open up a four-point lead over the Eindhoven side by winning away to Telstar later in the evening.