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Rian Rosendaal
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PSV line-up: Mijnans loses starting place despite hat-trick

FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven
FC Twente
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie

PSV face a tough test on Sunday as they take on FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste. Peter Bosz largely sticks with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week, but there is no place for Sven Mijnans, despite his hat-trick against the Castle Club. 

Matej Kovar did not cover himself in glory for Sparta's opener, but Bosz sees no reason to drop his goalkeeper. PSV's back four is unchanged, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all starting.

In midfield, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano, both on target against PSV, are tasked with providing control against Twente. Guus Til plays as the most advanced of the visitors' midfield trio.

Against Sparta, Bosz rotated heavily and handed Sven Mijnans a chance up front. The midfielder, playing out of position, responded with a hat-trick. 

Even so, Mijnans drops out again for Ricardo Pepi. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also return to the PSV attack.

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Bruns; Zerrouki, Weidmann Taha; Thorvaldsen, Weghorst, Ørjasaeter.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.

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