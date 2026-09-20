PSV line-up: Mijnans loses starting place despite hat-trick

PSV face a tough test on Sunday as they take on FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste. Peter Bosz largely sticks with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week, but there is no place for Sven Mijnans, despite his hat-trick against the Castle Club.

Matej Kovar did not cover himself in glory for Sparta's opener, but Bosz sees no reason to drop his goalkeeper. PSV's back four is unchanged, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all starting.

In midfield, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano, both on target against PSV, are tasked with providing control against Twente. Guus Til plays as the most advanced of the visitors' midfield trio.

Against Sparta, Bosz rotated heavily and handed Sven Mijnans a chance up front. The midfielder, playing out of position, responded with a hat-trick.

Even so, Mijnans drops out again for Ricardo Pepi. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also return to the PSV attack.

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Bruns; Zerrouki, Weidmann Taha; Thorvaldsen, Weghorst, Ørjasaeter.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.