PSV hope for a mega-deal after interest from Saudi Arabia: this is the asking price

PSV still hope to land a major financial windfall even after the transfer deadline. Esmir Bajraktarevic is attracting interest from Ittihad Club, who could be ready to pay a substantial fee for the winger. Rik Elfrink knows what Bajraktarevic should fetch.

Ittihad Club first tried to strengthen their squad with Feyenoord forward Anis Hadj Moussa. The Saudis lodged a bid of €37.5 million at De Kuip, but according to De Telegraaf, technical director Dévy Rigaux delivered a firm 'no'.

That leaves Ittihad Club needing to turn elsewhere in their search for a new right winger. Bajraktarevic is one of the options, although no contact has yet taken place between the two clubs, Elfrink reports.

Even so, technical director Earnest Stewart is already bracing for a possible multimillion bid from Saudi Arabia. It has been clear for some time that Bajraktarevic is free to leave Eindhoven, and a move to Ittihad Club could hand PSV a very lucrative deal.

"The player's management are aware of the interest in Bajraktarevic, who is expected to command a substantial fee," Elfrink writes in the Eindhovens Dagblad. "PSV will undoubtedly initially try to aim for a fee between €10 million and €15 million (with bonuses and add-ons), but it is still uncertain whether that will actually be the amount raised."

PSV also have good memories of previous negotiations with clubs from Saudi Arabia. Matteo Dams joined Al-Ahli at the start of last year for just under €10 million. In Eindhoven, though, they now believe Bajraktarevic can bring in even more.

Bajraktarevic arrived from New England Revolution at the start of 2025 for around €3 million and has played 43 matches for PSV so far. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists.