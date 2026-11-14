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Kevin De Bruyne is edging closer to leaving Napoli. PSV are keen on the 35-year-old Belgian and, according to Angelo Forgione, Napoli would not rule out a winter transfer. Speaking to Radio Tutto Napoli, the Italian journalist also named a possible asking price.

Since arriving in 2025, De Bruyne has fallen short of expectations in Forgione's view. "We have to weigh up the costs and benefits of what De Bruyne has brought to Napoli in a year and a half. He is a player who costs a lot of money, but his performances have not been exceptional. He has been both a pleasure and a burden," the journalist said.

The former Manchester City midfielder's fitness also worries Forgione. "He has played perhaps half the matches since his arrival, mainly because of physical problems that are also related to his age. He is certainly no longer in the prime of his career. We expected much more from him."

De Bruyne has also had a difficult relationship with his coaches, according to Forgione. "He has struggled to adapt to his positions on the pitch, was unhappy with certain decisions by Antonio Conte and probably is not entirely happy with Max Allegri's decisions either."

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Although Forgione expects De Bruyne to leave when his contract expires in June, he would not rule out a January exit. "I think his time there will end in June in any case." "If Napoli and the player decide to bring the split forward to January, I would not make a drama out of it."

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On the financial side, Forgione also weighed up an early departure. "So far he has been a useful player, but not always as influential as expected. That is why I do not think Napoli can live with him leaving for a fee of between five and ten million euros. The biggest benefit would probably not even be the transfer fee, but the saving on his particularly high salary."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSV have now contacted Napoli to ask about De Bruyne's situation. The Italian club have a unilateral option to extend the Belgian's contract by a year.

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PSV have asked whether Napoli intend to exercise that option. The Eindhoven club are also exploring whether a move for De Bruyne is possible, potentially even in the winter transfer window. The midfielder is keeping his options open. "I have received several messages; we will see what happens," he said earlier.

Meanwhile, Napoli are keeping a close eye on PSV's Sven Mijnans. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Saturday that sporting director Giovanni Manna has had the 26-year-old midfielder watched for some time. The Italian sports newspaper calls Mijnans a 'force of nature' and sees him as a possible successor to De Bruyne.