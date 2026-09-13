PSV goalkeeper Kovár shouts these two clear words after blunder against Sparta

Matej Kovar endured a painful moment on Sunday evening in PSV's home game against Sparta Rotterdam. The goalkeeper made a glaring error for Milan Zonneveld's opener, then showed exactly how furious he was.

After 15 minutes at the Philips Stadion, Sparta took a surprise lead. Bas Kuipers launched a long ball, Zonneveld got in behind the Eindhoven defence and Kovar rushed off his line to deal with the danger.

He got it all wrong. Kovar looked certain to clear the ball with ease but missed it completely, leaving Zonneveld with an open goal to slide in the 0-1.

ESPN's footage then shows Kovar's reaction to the huge mistake. The Czech goalkeeper clearly shouts the words: "Puta madre."

That handed PSV a nightmare start against Sparta. Peter Bosz's side had already created a chance through Guus Til, but the visitors punished them with their first big opening.

Kovar did not have to stare at the deficit for long, though. In the 23rd minute, Sven Mijnans levelled it for PSV and wiped out the damage from the early goal conceded.

Against Sparta, Bosz started with Ivan Perisic, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel among those on the bench. Up front, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Til and Amir Bouhamdi got the nod.







