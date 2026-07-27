PSV fans are deeply concerned about one player after a dreadful pre-season

PSV fans are deeply concerned about Alassane Pléa, judging by a selection of reactions on social media. The French striker failed to impress against Villarreal in a 3-1 defeat.

PSV signed Pléa from Borussia Mönchengladbach for three million euros last summer. Things quickly went badly wrong in his first weeks in Eindhoven.

During the away match against FC Twente, the striker suffered a serious knee injury after a challenge with Robin Pröpper. He did not play again for the rest of the season for the Eindhoven club.

Now involved throughout pre-season again, Pléa has yet to win over the PSV fans, although many feel there is not much he can do about it.

"Pléa will never get back to his old level and that is no disgrace given the injury and his age (33). I think they know that at PSV as well," someone writes on X.

"I was somewhat shocked by Pléa in the match against Villarreal CF. He did not look free or carefree and is still a long way from the desired level," writes another.

"I saw all those matches in pre-season last year and I thought he was phenomenal, but against Villarreal he was really misfiring. Because of the competition from Pepi, who is fully committed to PSV, he has little time to prove himself," another fan says.

"Pléa’s football career did not survive Pröpper’s assault, that is a conclusion I dare draw. An eternal shame, because otherwise this man really would have become a sensation," another reaction reads.

So far this pre-season, PSV have played friendlies against Royal Antwerp (1-1), Rákow (2-2), Union Sint-Gillis (7-3 win) and Villarreal (3-1 defeat). Pléa played at least 45 minutes in every match but has not scored. PSV play FC Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.