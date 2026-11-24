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PSV suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday. It was a disappointing result for Peter Bosz's side. Voetbalzone rates PSV's starters and those who played at least 45 minutes, as usual.

Matej Kovár - 7

Kovár made several good saves for PSV at the Santiago Bernabéu. After the break, though, he could do nothing about Federico Valverde's shot or Jude Bellingham's superb long-range lob.



Sergiño Dest - 6.5





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Lutsharel Geertruida - 5.5



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Armando Obispo - 6.5





Filip Kostic - 5





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Kodai Sano - 6

Sano was again among PSV's standout performers. The holding midfielder shot narrowly wide from distance after almost half an hour in Madrid. The Japanese player has clearly improved since joining the Eindhoven champions. Sano missed another big chance late in the first half. After the break, he gave the ball away carelessly, allowing Kylian Mbappé to fire in to make it 3-1.







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Sven Mijnans - 6

The midfielder, who can also play in attack, worked hard in the first half but struggled at times with his finishing. Mijnans could have made it 0-2, but shot wide from inside the box. Like his team-mates, he faded considerably in the second half.





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Paul Wanner - 5





Ivan Perisic - 6



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The experienced Croatian stepped up to take a penalty after just over half an hour. Perisic made no mistake, firing into the right corner as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went the other way. He remained in the dressing room at half-time, probably because of an injury.







Guus Til - 6





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Ruben van Bommel - 7.5

The winger raced through alone on the Madrid goal after just a few minutes, only to shoot well wide. Van Bommel's pace made him a constant threat to the Real Madrid defence, particularly in the first half.





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Esmir Bajraktarevic - 5.5



