PSV can wave goodbye to millions: major transfer for Couhaib Driouech collapses

Couhaib Driouech will not continue his career at Rangers after all, Eindhovens Dagblad reporter Rik Elfrink said on Friday. The sides failed to reach an agreement in Glasgow over the past few days, so the winger will return to PSV.

The 24-year-old forward had already travelled to Scotland to complete the move, but PSV can now kiss goodbye to as much as €8 million.

Exactly what went wrong is still unclear, but Driouech will return to Eindhoven in any case.

That makes it the fourth collapsed transfer for PSV in five months. Ricardo Pepi, Adamo Nagalo and Armando Obispo came before Driouech.

For now, it does not look like Driouech will play a significant role at PSV again. Injury kept him out of the opening matches of the season.

Adding to that, Driouech seems to have been overtaken by academy player Amir Bouhamdi. He will soon sign a new contract at the Philips Stadion.

Next up for PSV is Saturday evening's trip to Excelsior. The Eindhoven side kick off at 20:00 after being held to a 2-2 draw by Fortuna Sittard last weekend.