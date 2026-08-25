PSV have reached an agreement with Celta de Vigo over the transfer of Couhaib Driouech. The winger joins the LaLiga club with immediate effect and has signed a four-year contract. The move had been on the cards for some time.

"When I look back on my time at PSV, those are also the sporting highlights that will always stay with me. But even more than that, I appreciate the warmth this club radiates and the relationships I have built with players, staff, other employees and fans," the attacker said in his message of thanks on PSV's website.

"PSV have helped me grow as a player and as a person. I want to thank everyone for that. I am now looking forward to my new adventure at Celta de Vigo, but I will keep following PSV and wish the club every success in the future," the departing Driouech added.

PSV signed Driouech from Excelsior in 2024 for more than three million euros. Across two seasons, he won the league title twice and the Johan Cruyff Shield once with the Eindhoven club.

Rangers looked set to land the wide player recently. However, the Scottish giants had doubts over Driouech's fitness and the move collapsed. Celta de Vigo then quickly emerged as an option.

According to journalist Mounir Boualin, PSV will receive eight million euros euro from Driouech's sale. The clubs themselves have not said anything about that, however.

His PSV contract ran until mid-2029. Transfermarkt estimate his value at seven million euros.